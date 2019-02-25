Son of longtime Winnipeg politician dies in Ontario fire

The son of a prominent Winnipegger has been killed in a fire on Lake of the Woods.

The Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Monday that the body of Tyler Steek, 38, was found Feb. 18.

OPP said Steek was in a cottage on Kendal Inlet Road at the Ontario lake that became fully engulfed in flames.

Police said Steek was the only person inside the structure.

Former Winnipeg city councillor Garth Steek, who held the River Heights-Fort Garry seat from 1995-2004, confirmed Monday that it was his son who passed away.

Garth Steek said a funeral for his son will be held Tuesday at St. Georges Anglican Church.

