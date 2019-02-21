Traffic
Trans-Canada near Golden, B.C., to temporarily close for avalanche control

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. will be temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon for avalanche control.

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden, B.C., will be closed for approximately two hours on Thursday afternoon for avalanche control.

The highway shutdown will take place two kilometres east of Golden, B.C.

According to DriveBC, the two-hour shutdown will take place two kilometres east of Golden, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. MST. The closure will span 12.7 kilometres, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road.

A detour will not be available.

