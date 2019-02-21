Trans-Canada near Golden, B.C., to temporarily close for avalanche control

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden, B.C., will be closed for approximately two hours on Thursday afternoon for avalanche control.

#BCHwy1 – Avalanche control activities will close the highway today from 2PM – 4PM MST 2 km east of #GoldenBC. Check here for up to date information: https://t.co/xvctQAk7Js@511Alberta — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2019

According to DriveBC, the two-hour shutdown will take place two kilometres east of Golden, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. MST. The closure will span 12.7 kilometres, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road.

A detour will not be available.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

