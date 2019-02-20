Crime
February 20, 2019 10:05 am

Peterborough driver crashes vehicle after failing to stop for OPP: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man is accused of failing to stop for OPP and then crashing his vehicle early Wednesday.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

A Peterborough man faces multiple driving charges after allegedly fleeing from OPP early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers clocked a vehicle travelling 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township around 2 a.m.

Officers activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle, however, OPP say the driver allegedly shut off his vehicle’s headlights and sped away.

READ MORE: Impaired driver blows 4 times over legal limit: Northumberland OPP

OPP later located the vehicle which had crashed on Keene Road, south of Highway 7. Police say the driver failed to navigate a turn. The driver was not injured.

Paul MacDonald, 22, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Use of validation not furnished for vehicle
  • Not having car insurance
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Failure to notify change of address
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on licence plate
  • Defacing a licence plate
  • Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
  • Use of a plate not authorized for vehicle

MacDonald was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 20.

WATCH: Biker performs stunts, taunts police during high-speed chase

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Highway 7
Otonabee South Monaghan
Otonabee-South Monaghan Township
Peterborough County
Peterborough County OPP
Stunt driving

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.