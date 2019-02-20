Peterborough driver crashes vehicle after failing to stop for OPP: police

A Peterborough man faces multiple driving charges after allegedly fleeing from OPP early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers clocked a vehicle travelling 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township around 2 a.m.

Officers activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle, however, OPP say the driver allegedly shut off his vehicle’s headlights and sped away.

OPP later located the vehicle which had crashed on Keene Road, south of Highway 7. Police say the driver failed to navigate a turn. The driver was not injured.

Paul MacDonald, 22, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Use of validation not furnished for vehicle

Not having car insurance

Driving while under suspension

Failure to notify change of address

Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on licence plate

Defacing a licence plate

Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

Use of a plate not authorized for vehicle

MacDonald was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 20.

