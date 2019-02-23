Those Old Radio Shows – Mar. 1-2

Friday, Mar. 1:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 9, Barefoot Nymph & Mother Hubbard Jacket; Burns & Allen – George the Genius

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Up Pops the Devil

Hour 3: The Lone Ranger – Dead Man Imposter; Sherlock Holmes – Dr. Watson Meets Sherlock Holmes

Hour 4: Armed Forces Theater – Greater Love Hath No Man; Damon Runyon Theater – Cemetery Bait

Saturday, Mar. 2:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 94, Alibi; Cisco Kid – Silverton Swindle

Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Rainy Day Activity; Bold Venture – Haven’s Venezuelan Isle

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter (conclusion); Command Performance – Anita Ellis & Harpo Marx

Hour 5: My Favorite Husband – Liz Learns to Swim; Calling All Cars – The Human Bomb

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!