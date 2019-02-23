Old Radio
February 23, 2019 11:29 am

Those Old Radio Shows – Mar. 1-2

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Mar. 1:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 9, Barefoot Nymph & Mother Hubbard Jacket; Burns & Allen – George the Genius
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Up Pops the Devil
Hour 3: The Lone Ranger – Dead Man Imposter; Sherlock Holmes – Dr. Watson Meets Sherlock Holmes
Hour 4: Armed Forces Theater – Greater Love Hath No Man; Damon Runyon Theater – Cemetery Bait

Saturday, Mar. 2:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 94, Alibi; Cisco Kid – Silverton Swindle
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Rainy Day Activity; Bold Venture – Haven’s Venezuelan Isle
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter (conclusion); Command Performance – Anita Ellis & Harpo Marx
Hour 5: My Favorite Husband – Liz Learns to Swim; Calling All Cars – The Human Bomb

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.