Those Old Radio Shows – Mar. 1-2
Friday, Mar. 1:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 9, Barefoot Nymph & Mother Hubbard Jacket; Burns & Allen – George the Genius
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Up Pops the Devil
Hour 3: The Lone Ranger – Dead Man Imposter; Sherlock Holmes – Dr. Watson Meets Sherlock Holmes
Hour 4: Armed Forces Theater – Greater Love Hath No Man; Damon Runyon Theater – Cemetery Bait
Saturday, Mar. 2:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 94, Alibi; Cisco Kid – Silverton Swindle
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Rainy Day Activity; Bold Venture – Haven’s Venezuelan Isle
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Alvin Summers Matter (conclusion); Command Performance – Anita Ellis & Harpo Marx
Hour 5: My Favorite Husband – Liz Learns to Swim; Calling All Cars – The Human Bomb
