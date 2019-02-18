Sayisi Dene Elder Joseph Meconse dead at 77

An Indigenous Elder who was instrumental in promoting the sacrifices and contributions of Aboriginal veterans has died.

Joseph Meconse, a Sayisi Dene Elder died Sunday. He was 77.

Meconse was an Order of Manitoba recipient who championed improving the quality of life for Canadian Aboriginal veterans. He joined the Canadian Forces in 1962 and he was a peacekeeper in Cypress and Germany, and he served in Quebec during the FLQ crisis.

Condolences to the family and friends of elder Joseph Meconse. A recipient of the Order of Manitoba and Canadian Forces veteran, who represented and served his community and province proudly. — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) February 18, 2019

Meconse left the Forces in 1971 to begin a career with Corrections Canada and retired in 2001.

During his retirement, he crisscrossed the province to talk to school children and other venues about Aboriginal veterans and the contributions they made. He also worked closely with the National Aboriginal Veterans Association and worked hard to see the installation of the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument in Ottawa in 2001.

Our thoughts are with Joseph Meconse's friends and family tonight. Joseph led the flag procession and carried his eagle staff at the official opening of Investors Group Field in 2013. — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 18, 2019

Meconse also made headlines in February of 2016 when he went public after being asked to leave the mall’s food court by Portage Place security. At the time, the mall had a half-hour rule for people to eat their lunch in the food court. He had just sat down.

The incident sparked a protest and drum ceremony, and the mall apologized and held a ceremony. There were calls for a boycott of the mall, but Meconse said he wanted to be part of the solution.

There’s a Pow-wow in heaven & Joe Meconse will be leading the Grand Entry ✊🏽

I was there when he got his bonnet, danced behind him in many grand entries & had the chance to talk to him on many, many occasions. A stellar human being. He will be missed. My condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/kM2xvAzzXd — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) February 18, 2019

“Aboriginal people have been condemned for quite a while and it’s about time somebody spoke up,” he told media at the time. “And that’s exactly what I did. And now this is the result of it.”

He was awarded the Order of Manitoba in 2009 for the work he did promoting Aboriginal Veterans and their work.

A proud Canadian, Indigenous elder and veteran, Joseph Meconse made a positive impact in life. He will be missed by our community. Deepest condolences to elder Meconse’s family and friends. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) February 18, 2019

