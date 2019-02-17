THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 24, Season 8

Sunday, February 17, 2019

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Guest Interviews: Minister Navdeep Bains, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer,

Premier Scott Moe

Location: Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Her presence in cabinet should actually speak for itself.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Global National anchor Dawna Friesen: “Big upheaval at the very heart of the government: Jody Wilson-Raybould has quit.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I was surprised and disappointed. It was her responsibility to come forward to me. She did not.”

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault: “We don’t have the budget to go through the fishing expedition and the kind of witch hunt that the Conservatives would like to see.”

Conservative MP Michael Cooper: “So much for openness. So much for transparency.”

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather: “The amendment is defeated.”

Saskatchewan government lawyer: “The issue at the heart of this case is whether the division of powers really means anything.”

Yellow vest protestor: “What yellow vest means: that we’re not happy with our current government.”

Mercedes Stephenson: It’s Sunday, February 17th. I’m Mercedes Stephenson, and this is The West Block.

The escalating SNC-Lavalin scandal that has dominated Canadian politics and consumed the government only promises to grow, as Parliament return this week. Questions about why Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned and if the Prime Minister’s Office pressured her to drop corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin have gone unanswered, driven by Wilson-Raybould’s continued silence and the government’s shifting story. The company at the heart of the controversy is one of Quebec’s oldest and most prominent.

Joining me now is Innovation Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains. Welcome to the show, Minister.

Minister Navdeep Bains: Well thank you very much for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: Sir, you are the minister in charge of industry and of course, SNC-Lavalin falls under that. Did you support a differed prosecution for the company?

Minister Navdeep Bains: So, as you know that this policy development around the differed prosecution agreement was presented in the budget bill. It was debated in the House of Commons and by many members in the finance committee and this reflects our government’s position with regards to putting this particular tool out there, to level the playing field with other jurisdictions that have similar tools in their toolbox when it comes to dealing with differed prosecution agreements.

Mercedes Stephenson: Were you in favour, in this in particular, though, with SNC-Lavalin for them to receive a differed prosecution agreement?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Well as you know, I’m the minister of industry and an essential part of my job is to meet with businesses. And SNC-Lavalin met with me and many other members, including the leader of the official Opposition Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh as well from the NDP, to talk about particular issues with regards to their company. I was very clear about our support for economic growth and jobs in Canada, but they understood very clearly that I would not interfere in the independence administration of the law.

Mercedes Stephenson: Do you think that Jody Wilson-Raybould made the correct decision not to intervene?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Again, that’s a decision that she has to speak to. I don’t know what the calculation was that she made. I think this is what Canadians want to know, so I can’t speak really on her behalf.

Mercedes Stephenson: I think that’s where it comes to we haven’t heard from Jody Wilson-Raybould on this, but you were in cabinet. You were in these meetings. Was your impression that this is what the government wanted? That they wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to step in?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Well first of all, I can’t speak to what was said in cabinet. But I can tell you right now, we have open, robust conversations and with regards to the decision she made or did not make, what determinations or calculations occurred, that’s something that she can speak to. But from my perspective, we understand that clear separation between having conversations and her ability to exercise her independence. This is something that our government really understands in terms of the rule of the law, making sure that we do not inter in the independence and administration of the law as well.

Mercedes Stephenson: Although that’s what’s at the centre of this whole controversy, and I know that you were lobbied by SNC-Lavalin, which you just referred to, your former chief of staff and your current chief of staff. This is such a large company, especially in Quebec and it’s the position of many in that province that the government should do something now. Are you in favour of stepping in and creating a differed prosecution agreement at this point as Premier Legault and others have asked for?

Minister Navdeep Bains: So this is the decision that the current attorney general has to make. It’s not a decision I make or the prime minister makes.

Mercedes Stephenson: But you’re the industry minister. What would you like to see happen?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Oh yeah, no. I understand the concerns around jobs, but I also understand that you have to look at all the facts. I’m not in that position to look at all the relevant facts. That’s before the courts. What I can say is that with regard to the differed prosecution agreement, that tool does exist. The current attorney general can use that tool. The prosecutors can use that tool. My job, of course, is to listen to the concerns of industry, but I do not interfere in the administration of the law. And SNC-Lavalin understands that and so do other businesses that approach us on a range of issues.

Mercedes Stephenson: Are you concerned about what will happen to SNC-Lavalin if the prosecution continues?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Again, this is issues that have been raised by many in the business community, including SNC-Lavalin. I think the differed prosecution agreement, as I mentioned, does level the playing field with other jurisdictions like the United States, the U.K. and Japan that have this. But at the same time, we want to make sure that anyone that has done something wrong does meet the consequences of those acts. And so it’s really important to make sure that people are held accountable.

Mercedes Stephenson: What do you say to Canadians who perceive this as big companies getting a break that no average Canadian ever would?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Again, this is where I think Canadians need to recognize that we have a complete separation between the political conversations that we have versus the administration of the law. There’s two courts before the courts right now—two cases before the courts right now and our job is to really focus on making sure my job is took at economic issues, make sure we continue to see growth in jobs. But when it comes to the administration of the law, we differ to our current attorney general of the previous attorney general or the courts and the justice system, to address those issues. That’s why we have separation between the political apparatus and the judicial system.

Mercedes Stephenson: But that’s what’s at the centre of this whole scandal, is the allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office was trying to interfere in that. That they were trying to have Jody Wilson-Raybould get involved and that’s actually what the change in law allows for. It allows for politically, a politician to come in and direct the independent prosecutor on what to do.

Minister Navdeep Bains: The attorney general has that ability. Not all politicians—I can make that decision. The prime minster can make that decision.

Mercedes Stephenson: But the attorney general is a politician who’s in cabinet.

Minister Navdeep Bains: And the prime minister has been very clear. Correct, but the attorney general also has the ability to look at the situation and make a determination accordingly. That’s something that I can’t speak to, that the former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould has to speak to or the current one, David Lemetti. But from our perspective, the prime minister is being very clear that look, no direction was given. No pressure was placed. So the prime minister has stated his position, but I understand the concerns you have raised and Canadians have raised and that’s why we have clearly said unequivocally that we would not interfere in the independence administration of the law.

Mercedes Stephenson: But minister, do you understand the concerns form Canadians who see the prime minister’s story changing multiple times from saying Jody Wilson-Raybould did a great job, to saying she didn’t do her job by coming to him, to on Friday saying well actually we did discuss it and she asked if I was going to direct her? Not allowing her to speak by keeping that attorney-client privilege in place. She certainly seems to be expressing her opinion on Twitter by liking posts that are supportive of her, but we haven’t heard from her. And that’s something that your government could allow her to do. For Canadians at home, they’re wondering why she’s not being allowed to speak as you’ve mentioned and I would think that if this was the Harper Conservatives, you certainly would be calling this a cover-up.

Minister Navdeep Bains: The solicitor-client privilege that you’re alluding to that would allow her or not allow her to speak is something that she has raised. The prime minister has asked for direction from the current attorney general to look at that. Like I said, there’s two cases right now before the courts, so it’s a complicated situation. But the prime minister has addressed these issues day in and day out. He’s been very clear with Canadians and—

Mercedes Stephenson: But he hasn’t answered some of those questions when he’s been asked very directly. For example, why would she have said, “Are you going to direct me?” if she wasn’t feeling pressure. He was asked that on Friday and he dodged.

Minister Navdeep Bains: The prime minister has said—look, that question was asked and he responded by saying, “You have every ability to direct whatever you want to. It’s your decision.” I think, you know, right now the challenge is that we need to hear from the attorney general herself and that’s why we can’t—I can’t speak on her behalf. But the prime minister has stated his position clearly. Our government has stated its position clearly. Any meetings we’ve had with SNC-Lavalin or even the opposition members, all of that is registered in public knowledge. So we’re being as transparent and open and accountable that Canadians, as much as possible, under the circumstances because we cannot or I cannot speak on behalf of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well, you could allow her to speak. Well certainly you can’t. The prime minister could allow her to speak, but we just have a little bit of time left and I do want to ask you about another key file that you’re in charge of, minister—

Minister Navdeep Bains: Sure.

Mercedes Stephenson: When it comes to Huawei, another big discussion. Telus came out this week. They said there’s going to be a serious material cost if the government bans 5G technology from Huawei. Would you consider compensating the big telecoms if the government makes the decision to ban that company?

Minister Navdeep Bains: Well that’s prejudging the decision. As you know, I’m working with the Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, to look at all the relevant issues with regards to public safety and security and privacy. We will make a decision when we have all of the relevant and necessary facts to move forward on that. So I’m not going to prejudge what that decision would look like or any compensation. We have engaged with Telus and some of the other major providers as well, to understand that technological issues and we’re also examining the public safety issues as well and working with our allies. But make no mistake, any decision that we will make will not compromise public safety, privacy or security.

Mercedes Stephenson: Minister, thank you very much for your time today.

Minister Navdeep Bains: Thank you very much.

Mercedes Stephenson: Coming up, the Opposition’s demand for answers on the scandal. After the Liberals block them at committee, we’ll ask Conservative leader Andrew Scheer what his next move it.

[Break]

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Jody Wilson-Raybould asked me if I was directing her or going to direct her to take a particular decision and I of course said no, that it was her decision to make and I expected her to make it. I had full confidence in her role as attorney general to make the decision.

Mercedes Stephenson: Answers, that’s what the Opposition say they want on the SNC-Lavalin affair and the prime minister isn’t offering much. There are doubts about what opposition MPs will be able to uncover at committee after the Liberals blocked their attempts by limiting the witness list and taking the committee behind closed doors.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer joins me now from Saskatoon on what comes next. Mr. Scheer, at this point there’s no sign that the prime minister is going to allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak by way of attorney-client privilege. You’ve been blocked at committee with attempts to expand the witness list. What’s your next move?

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: Well, we’re still holding out some hope that when the justice committee meets again this week that they will allow the witness list to be expanded. We’re still putting pressure on the prime minister to waive that privilege. It seems like every day he’s saying something else about what Ms. Wilson-Raybould said to him or what types of things she did and didn’t say. I think, frankly, Canadians are tired of hearing him speak on her behalf. We need to hear from her directly. We also need the committee to do its work. The fact that the committee, the Liberals on committee, wiped out any possibility for some of these witnesses to testify, these are the key principle players that were there when the lobbying was going on. We need to hear from them. The fact that Liberals were afraid of what might be said, to me, is an indication of guilt that there’s definitely something that they’re trying to cover up.

Mercedes Stephenson: From a government’s perspective, would you want your key staff in the Prime Minister’s Office to testify in front of a committee of partisans? Is that really the best way to investigate what happened here and to get answers?

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: The truth is not partisan, though. And our message to Justin Trudeau is if nothing happened, if nothing untoward happened, then let those people say that. The truth is the best defence for people who have nothing to hide. And the committee proceeding could have just heard their testimony, indicated what happened and then Canadians would know. And the media could report on it, Canadians could watch it live. And these individuals who have been named and in everything from lobbyist reports to media reports could have an opportunity to clear the air. And I believe the reason why the Liberals are afraid of that happening and why the prime minister ordered them to block these attempts is clearly, there’s something that they want to cover up. People who have nothing to worry about, people who aren’t afraid of what other people might say in the office would have no problem providing that testimony to the committee.

Mercedes Stephenson: Do you think that what happened is not only allegedly, an ethical breach but potentially a criminal breach?

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: Well, I would point you to the remarks made by the former Liberal attorney general of Ontario, who pointed out that many Canadians have been investigated by the RCMP and other police forces for a lot less than this. These allegations are very serious. We have the spectre of political operatives in the Prime Minister’s Office putting pressure on the attorney general to direct an outcome in a criminal proceeding to overrule an independent director of public prosecutors to get a desired outcome, a better deal for a company that’s facing very serious criminal charges. These are not the types of allegations that we’re going to take Just Trudeau’s word for. You know his new attorney general said that he doesn’t think anything untoward happened because Justin Trudeau told him that. The prime minister said that. I don’t know of any court case in Canada where a judge has decided not to proceed with an investigation because the defendant says he did do it. So I’d like to see a further examination on this. That’s why we tried to get the justice committee to start this. There’s one more chance this week, where Conservatives will propose additional witnesses to be heard from. The Liberals will have one last chance in a parliamentary setting to allow the light of day to be shined—to be shone on this very serious scandal.

Mercedes Stephenson: A lot of folks in Quebec say look, SNC-Lavalin is absolutely critical to the economy in that province and more broadly to Canada if it fails it will be thousands of jobs. Do you understand the argument that they’re making about the concerns for the workers in that company? And given that, would your government be willing to reverse this legislation if you came into power that would allow for differed prosecutions of very large companies?

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: Of course I understand the concern that people have when it comes to the potential for lost jobs and obviously, the people who are working at the company are right to have those concerns and we are very aware of that. That being said, the Liberal government changed the law to allow for these deals to be made, but the decision rests with the independent director of public prosecutions and oversight with the independence attorney general. So the critical point for us to focus on is that political interference. Parliament can pass laws. Parliament can set penalties. Parliament can decide what types of arrangements can be made both for individuals and for corporations and we can have debates and conversations about that. But when political staff, perhaps on the direction of the prime minister: picks up the phone or starts to exert pressure on an independent criminal proceeding to get a better deal to get a desired outcome, overruling the conclusion of these independent judicial officers, that’s very concerning. We are a country that has a foundational pillar of our society, our democratic institutions, the rule of law and the independence of your judicial system. We cannot become a country where there is one set of rules for the well-connected and one set of rules for everybody else.

Mercedes Stephenson: We just have a couple of seconds left, Mr. Scheer but do you believe the prime minister is telling the truth when he says that he did not know that there was pressure being put on Jody Wilson-Raybould, allegedly?

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: I’d like to hear that from Miss Wilson-Raybould herself. I don’t take Justin Trudeau’s word when it comes to his own ethical scandals. He told us there was nothing to worry about his illegal vacation in the Bahamas. He told us there was nothing to worry about the Mark Norman affair. Now we see more and more evidence that there was and continues perhaps to be interference in that proceedings as well. So I’d rather hear it from—

Mercedes Stephenson: Okay, we have to wrap it up there. But we do appreciate you coming on the show and I’m sure we’ll be talking much more about this story going forward. Thank you very much, Mr. Scheer.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer: Thank you very much.

Mercedes Stephenson: Coming up, the carbon tax goes to court. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is here.

[Break]

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. A panel of judges in Regina is now deliberating on whether the federal government has the constitutional power to impose a carbon tax on the provinces.

Saskatchewan faced off against Ottawa in court last week, arguing the tax steps on provincial powers. Not so, says Ottawa.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna: “This is an issue of national concern. Pollution doesn’t know any borders. It doesn’t stop at the border of a particular province. But look, this is going to go to the Supreme Court.”

Mercedes Stephenson: So, how much of the case is about law and how much is about politics? Joining me now is Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Premier Moe, welcome to the show.

Premier Scott Moe: Thank you so much, Mercedes.

Mercedes Stephenson: Premier, what’s at stake in this case?

Premier Scott Moe: Well I think what’s at stake is, you know, really the fact of the Constitution and the federal intrusion into an area of provincial jurisdiction. That’s what’s at stake. We’ve seen federal governments in years gone by that have taken initiatives such as this, where they have moved into what is traditionally a traditional—or a provincial area of jurisdiction and we’ve seen provinces lay down their line in the sand, if you will, in years gone by. We saw it with Premier Lougheed in Alberta years ago with the National Energy program. We’ve seen it a number of times in Quebec over such issues as language rights and others where the province has felt the federal government is moving into an area as per the Constitution where they shouldn’t be. And that is what you see playing out here in Regina this week is the legal argument with respect to federal intrusion in provincial areas. This legal portion of this conversation is a little different than the public conversation that we have seen. The legal conversation is not about climate change, it is about the Constitution of Canada. The public discussion that we have been through the last number of months is about climate change, a global issue and will a carbon tax in Canada or in our provinces have any effect on that or any relative effect on our economy or on the finances of our families.

Mercedes Stephenson: But one of the legal arguments the federal government has been making is that climate change is so serious and such a threat that it falls under federal government jurisdiction. Your critics say you’re simply not taking climate change seriously. What do you say to them?

Premier Scott Moe: Well it’s a global conversation not only a national discussion that we need to continue to participate in and share the innovation and opportunities that we have. And the public discussion has been about whether or not a carbon tax would actually have any effect at all in addressing carbon—in addressing our carbon profile in the nation and enhancing sequestration and actually having any impact on climate change so to speak. What we’re seeing here is the federal government attempting to tax one or two or three provinces not across the nation and that is in violation of the constitution as our opinion and as our case put forward yesterday. If the federal government chooses to impose a GST across the nation, they can do that, but they are not able to impose a tax on certain areas of Canada’s—of the provinces in our nation.

Mercedes Stephenson: Do you think that there’s a contradiction, though, perhaps in supporting the federal government laying a pipeline against a province’s will but not a tax?

Premier Scott Moe: No, it absolutely supports the Constitution because railways, pipelines, those types of infrastructure projects are clearly laid out in the Constitution to be under the federal jurisdiction. Taxing certain areas of the province with respect to carbon emissions most certainly are not.

Mercedes Stephenson: Do you have any recourse, premier, in terms of the short-term because this is likely to wind its way all the way to the Supreme Court that federal carbon tax is likely to be imposed on your province before it gets there. What’s your next step to try to fight back?

Premier Scott Moe: Well we have a number of decisions that we have to make between now and April 1st. But the fact of the matter is the federal government, the prime minister, this federal Liberal government should respect the court process and allow some time for the courts to come to a decision in the very same way that they did in the case of the Trans Mountain pipeline. They allowed the courts to come to a decision and then they took action after that point. They should allow the courts to come to a decision as to whether or not the Canadian government even has the constitutional authority to put this tax in place. This is how Canada has formed. This is actually how our Constitution came to be, was by evolution and having these discussions not by a revolution, which is the initiative that I see being put forward by the federal government.

Mercedes Stephenson: There is a convoy that travelled through your province on its way to Ottawa this week. Do you think the federal government is going to hear what the people in that convoy have to say?

Premier Scott Moe: Well they should listen to people in that convoy because they are representative on many topics with respect to some of the headwinds that are being placed in our industries in western Canada by this federal government. Headwinds like Bill C-69, which essentially is a bill to shut down all pipeline construction, to shut down all industrial construction, the carbon tax initiative, the policy initiative that’s been put forward by the federal government. The federal government should listen to these individuals because the people are speaking in recent elections in Ontario and New Brunswick and we’ll see in Alberta these types of policies are going to be front and centre and have been in these elections, will be in the future provincial elections and I would put forward in the federal election this fall.

Mercedes Stephenson: Premier Moe, thank you so much for joining us on the show today.

That is our show for today. We’re always eager to hear from you. You can find us online at http://www.thewestblock.ca. You can also reach us on Twitter and Facebook. Thanks for joining us today. I’m Mercedes Stephenson, see you next week.