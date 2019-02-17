Quebec woman stabbed to death, teenage son in custody: police

A 17-year-old boy is under police surveillance at a Quebec City hospital, in connection with the stabbing death of his 49-year-old mother Saturday night.

Quebec City police said they received several 911 calls at around 9:30 p.m., reporting that a woman had been assaulted in the hallway of a residential building located at 2750 de la Concorde St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

Police say her son was located inside an apartment and arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The teen was taken to a different hospital to be treated for what police described as a “physical injury.”

As of Sunday morning, the youth was still in hospital.

It is the third homicide of 2019 to occur on Quebec City police territory.

The investigation is ongoing.