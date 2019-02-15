Winnipeg woman dies while on vacation in the Caribbean

A Winnipeg family is desperately searching for answers after a 25-year-old woman died while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

Danielle Twoheart and her mother Holly left Winnipeg on an Air Transat vacation Thursday morning.

But less than 24 hours into their get-away, the trip took a deadly turn.

READ MORE: Bishop’s University student falls to his death in Dominican Republic

Holly told Global News Friday that during their first night at the resort she decided to go to bed around 2 a.m. while Danielle decided to stay out.

Holly said she was later awoken by security, who told her Danielle may have fallen from a balcony at the hotel.

“I was crying ‘That’s my baby,'” Holly said.

She said Danielle was found lying on the grass in front of the three-storey building where they were staying, but how she got there, and what exactly happened during the hours in between, remains unclear.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Danielle was hospitalized with serious injuries but passed away Friday afternoon.

Friends and family in Winnipeg are left now with more questions than answers.

READ MORE: Canadian citizen dead in Mexico, Global Affairs says

Canadian officials are also looking into the tragic situation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a Canadian citizen who died in Dominican Republic,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs in Ottawa told Global News.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Consular services are being provided to the family during this difficult time.”

According to the family, an autopsy is expected to be done within the next few days.