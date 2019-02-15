Bouncer at Waterloo bar attacked with hatchet: police
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man after he reportedly attacked a bouncer at bar in Waterloo with a hatchet early Friday morning.
Police say they were called to a bar near the intersection of University Avenue and Phillip Street at around 2:40 a.m. after someone reported an altercation.
During the altercation, a bouncer at the bar was assaulted with a hatchet and the suspect took off in a vehicle but was tracked down a short time later, according to police.
Police have charged a 19-year-old man from Brampton with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
