Donald Trump confirms he will declare national emergency over border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will declare a national emergency at the southern border in a bid to fulfill his promise for a wall along the Mexico border.

The president confirmed the news Friday, after bipartisan congressional negotiations provided less than a quarter of the $5.7 billion he wanted to start building more than 200 miles of wall.

“I’ll sign the final papers as soon as I get into the Oval Office, and we will have a national emergency,” Trump said in a press conference at the White House.

Declaring the emergency allows Trump to evoke other executive powers needed to get the funding without congressional approval.

The money is expected to come from funds targeted for military construction and counterdrug efforts, but aides could not immediately specify which military projects would be affected.

Trump boasted that he was fulfilling his promise and securing the border. He added that he expected legal challenges to the declaration, which will eventually end up in the Supreme Court but be defeated.

“We will possibly get another bad ruling, and then we’ll get another bad ruling, and then we’ll end up in the Supreme Court. And then, hopefully, we’ll get a fair shake,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already suggested Thursday that legal action is one avenue Democrats would consider.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also said Thursday such a declaration would be “a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency.”

Trump had been floating the idea of declaring a national emergency over border wall funding for several months.

Last March, he tweeted: “Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— With files from The Associated Press