QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, February 14, 2019

CHARLOTTETOWN – Giordano Finoro scored in overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques erased a two-goal deficit to come back and beat the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Metis Roelens and Charles-Antoine Roy had goals late in the third period to force extra time for Gatineau (20-29-5). Braeden Virtue scored his first of the season in the second period.

Daniel Hardie and Lukas Cormier had power-play goals for the Islanders (30-17-7) with Cole Edwards adding the other.

Remi Poirier turned away 28 shots for the win in net as Matthew Welsh made 21 saves in defeat.

The Olympiques were 1 for 6 on the power play and Charlottetown converted twice on five chances.

SAGUENEENS 4 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Ducharme and Samuel Houde had power-play goals as Chicoutimi got past the Cataractes.

Xavier Labrecque scored the winner and Vladislav Kotkov added an empty netter for the Sagueneens (27-20-7).

Mavrik Bourque chipped in on the power play for Shawinigan (14-36-4).

