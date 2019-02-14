Edmonton Eskimos to introduce new quarterback Trevor Harris

The Edmonton Eskimos‘ new quarterback Trevor Harris will make his first appearance in green and gold on Thursday afternoon as the team hosts a news conference at Commonwealth Stadium.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas and Harris will be available to take questions from the media at 1 p.m. The availability will be live streamed in this post.

Harris was signed quickly after CFL free agency opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning after it was confirmed that quarterback Mike Reilly would be leaving for the B.C. Lions.

The 2019 season will be Harris’ eighth in the CFL. He began as a much-talked-about backup in 2012 and emerged to start 17 games with the Toronto Argonauts, including 16 in the 2015 season.

Harris then joined the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent for the 2016 season and worked in tandem with Henry Burris, helping the Redblacks to a Grey Cup Championship his first year. He took over for Burris as the full-time starter in 2017.

Harris started 42 of the 44 games he played while in Ottawa.

The best season of Harris’ career came in 2018 when he led the league in both completions, with 431, and completion percentage at 70.1 per cent. He was one of four quarterbacks in the CFL to throw for 5,000 yards, finishing with a career best 5,116.

Harris has twice thrown for 30 or more touchdowns in a season. He had 22 last year and has thrown 101 touchdowns in his last four seasons.

He has been in three Grey Cup games in his career, including last season at Commonwealth Stadium.

– With files from Morley Scott, 630 CHED