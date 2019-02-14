OPP continue to investigate ‘suspicious death’ of retired Canadian peacekeeper in Stirling

Central Hastings OPP remain at the scene of a house in Stirling, Ont., for what they are calling a suspicious death of a retired Canadian peacekeeper.

On Wednesday, OPP stated Michael Patrick Bosiak, 64, was located deceased in his residence on Henry Street on Saturday. Stirling is a village of 1,800 located 70 km southeast of Peterborough.

On Thursday morning, OPP investigators were seen entering and exiting a rear apartment unit which is part of a house adjacent to a ballpark.

Neighbours tell CHEX News that OPP have been on scene of the home on the dead-end street all week.

At Jimmy’s Special Pizza Restaurant, owner Demetrios “Jim” Ringas said the investigation has been the talk of the tiny community. He said Bosiak was a regular customer and that family members once worked at his restaurant.

Ringas noted he last saw Bosiak about a month ago.

“I’m kind of surprised to hear that he’s dead — I don’t understand it,” he said.

In his online obituary, Bosiak left behind a daughter, stepson and was predeceased by an infant son.

Online condolences have been pouring in for Bosiak, who was a longtime member of the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment (also known as the Hasty P’s) and also served as a Canadian peacekeeper in Cyprus.

It’s not known how long Bosiak served, but according to Veteran Affairs Canada, the last Canadian tour in the Eastern Mediterranean island was in 1993.

“Over 30 years I served with a lot of good soldiers,” wrote Skip Simpson on the Hasty P’s Facebook page.

“Some have faded from memory, some have not. I have never forgotten Pat Bosiak. I never will. Paratus.”

Ringas, who has lived in Stirling for 33 years, said Bosiak returned home from Cyprus “with problems” but wouldn’t elaborate.

CHEX News made numerous calls to Central Hastings OPP for additional comment on the investigation, however, calls have not been returned.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” OPP stated Wednesday. “The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.”

A funeral service for Bosiak is scheduled for Feb. 22 at St. John’s Anglican Church on James Street in Stirling starting at 1:30 p.m.

— More to come.