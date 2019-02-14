Bloodstain pattern analyst testifies as Oland murder trial resumes

Follow our live blog at the bottom of this story

The testimony of a bloodstain pattern analyst is set to be the focus of the Dennis Oland murder trial as it resumes on Thursday.

RCMP Sgt. Brian Wentzel has told court that he had examined the crime scene days after the body of Richard Oland was removed, calling the situation less than “ideal.”

Wentzel is expected to continue his testimony at the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland, 50, who is accused of killing his father. Oland has pleaded not guilty.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Cellular expert delivers blow to defence at Dennis Oland murder trial

Crown prosecutors have told the trial, before judge alone, they believe financial stress was at the heart of the death of the 69-year-old multi-millionaire.

The prosecution case is that Dennis Oland killed his father “in a rage” following a disagreement over money.

Earlier this week, Joseph Sadoun, a consulting engineer for cellular companies, told the trial that chances are “very small” that Richard Oland’s cell phone was still in his Saint John office when it received a final text message on the day the multimillionaire was killed.

On July 6, 2011, the day Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death in his uptown Saint John office, the final message to his phone at 6:44 p.m. pinged off a tower in Rothesay, a bedroom community on the outskirts of Saint John where Dennis lives.

Dennis Oland told police he left his dad’s uptown office at around 6:30 p.m. on July 6 and headed home. He is the last person known to have seen his father alive.

WATCH: Global News coverage of the Dennis Oland murder trial

If the cell phone evidence is accurate, it suggests Richard Oland’s iPhone may have left the office and was in Rothesay at about the same time as Dennis Oland. Prosecutors are suggesting that Oland, for some reason, took his father’s phone from the crime scene.

The cell phone was the only item taken from the office where Richard Oland was killed despite a number of valuable items at the scene. It has never been found.

This is a retrial since Oland’s conviction in 2015 was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered. The current trial is expected to last until mid-March.

With files from The Canadian Press