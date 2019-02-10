Let Jody Wilson-Raybould talk about SNC-Lavalin, Andrew Scheer says

OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is writing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask that he waive solicitor-client privilege so former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould can publicly talk about what happened with SNC-Lavalin.

Scheer also wants all communications to or from the prime minister or members of his staff about the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin to be opened up to public scrutiny.

The request follows a Globe and Mail report that members of Trudeau’s office leaned on Wilson-Raybould to have federal prosecutors negotiate a

“remediation agreement”with SNC-Lavalin rather than move ahead with a criminal prosecution.

The Quebec engineering and construction giant has faced legal trouble over allegations it paid millions of dollars in bribes to get government business in Libya, which would be a crime under Canadian law.

Wilson-Raybould, who was demoted from her role as justice minister and attorney general last month, has said she cannot comment because in her role as the government’s top lawyer, she is bound by solicitor-client privilege.

Government officials have acknowledged Wilson-Raybould was involved in internal discussions about SNC-Lavalin, but they maintain there is nothing wrong with that and Trudeau has denied he or anyone in his office directed the minister on the matter.

