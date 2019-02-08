This is why we should remember the victims of Canada’s serial killers

Last week, Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old, self-employed gardener, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder. Most of the killings, which happened between 2010 and 2017, were described as “sexual in nature” and there were many instances cited where there was evidence of ligatures being used.

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with Mike Browne, host of the true crime podcast Dark Poutine, as they take a deeper look inside the minds of serial killers and discuss why society should do a better job at remembering their victims.

