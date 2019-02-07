Oxford County and East Elgin buses cancelled, as London-region continues to feel Mother Nature’s icy impact

A spell of freezing rain may be loosening its grip on London, but its impact is still being felt across the city and surrounding area.

Transportation to schools in Oxford County and East Elgin has been cancelled, although school purpose vehicles are still running in London and the rest of the surrounding counties. You can find a detailed list of the routes that are impacted here.

Feb 7: Transportation is CANCELLED for the day due to road conditions in Oxford county and East Elgin. Check all affected runs here: https://t.co/xlRPCAUfbf #TVDSB #LDCSB

￼ pic.twitter.com/N1ArEhjJaZ — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) February 7, 2019

The Thames Valley District School Board says all its buildings and schools are open today.

All #TVDSB buildings are OPEN today. Custodians started early to clear ice and snow, but please remember that conditions are still slippery and appropriate winter footwear and care is essential in preventing injuries. — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) February 7, 2019

In downtown London, Dundas Street between Richmond and Clarence Streets is closed as city crews repair a water main that broke Wednesday afternoon. That closure is expected to last until Friday night.

City officials say one southbound lane of Clarence has also been closed between Dundas and King—which means motorists and cyclists heading south on Clarence won’t be able to turn right onto Dundas Street.

ROAD CLOSURE: Due to a watermain break, Dundas St is closed between Richmond St and Clarence St and one southbound lane is closed on Clarence St between Dundas St and King St. Crews are on site now completing repairs. Expect delays in the area. #LdnOnt — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) February 6, 2019

Environment Canada has a freezing drizzle advisory in place for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County. The weather agency says the region can expect periods of freezing drizzle until temperatures rise above zero late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon.

This means driving conditions might be dicey.

Snow Removal Update: Salt trucks are out on main roads and bus routes. Take your time on the roads this morning, #LdnOnt. https://t.co/llXcRv07FI — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) February 7, 2019

Environment Canada says strong westerly winds with gusts up to 80 kilometers an hour are possible Thursday night into Friday.