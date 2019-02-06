Police seek suspects after Wasaga Beach grocery store reportedly robbed

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a grocery store in Wasaga Beach was reportedly robbed.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., two men entered the Foodland grocery store on River Road West wearing disguises.

Officers say the suspects fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the central region emergency response team and canine unit were called in, but were unable to locate the suspects.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify 3 suspects after robbery reported at Newmarket bank

Officers are now searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police are searching for a second man, in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a dark coloured hoodie, possibly grey or army green and light coloured shoes.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).