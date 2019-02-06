Icy road conditions close all London Schools Wednesday

You’ve heard of snow days, but students across the London region are getting an ice day Wednesday.

Officials with the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board announced that all schools and administration offices are going to be closed due to road conditions caused by freezing rain hitting the region overnight.

Due to road conditions, all #TVDSB schools and administration buildings are closed today. — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) February 6, 2019

Feb 6, 2019: All school transportation is cancelled today. All LDCSB schools and offices are closed today. — LDCSB (@LDCSBSchools) February 6, 2019

All locations of the Montessori Academy of London are also closed Wednesday, officials said.

Earlier the school bus authority announced all school transportation was cancelled.

Feb 6: ALL school transportation is CANCELLED for the ENTIRE DAY due to road conditions. #TVDSB #LDCSB

A freezing rain warning remains in effect from Environment Canada after icy conditions started pelting the region early Wednesday morning leaving a dangerous coating on roads and sidewalks.

“If it’s -1 C versus -3 C that makes a big difference, because the cooler the temperature, the easier it is for the freezing rain to adhere and to freeze onto surfaces,” said Ryan Rozinski, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “The surface type is also very important.”

According to the weather reporting agency, London is supposed to get some normal rain in the afternoon, but again there will be the potential for more freezing rain later Wednesday when the temperature dips again.

“Currently rain is mixed with ice pellets and we’re looking at drizzle or possibly freezing drizzle continuing through the evening and overnight,” said Rozinski

“It’s not until Thursday that we see the temperatures rise,” he said.

Anyone who has to be out on the roads is advised to leave themselves plenty of extra time to get where they need to be.

Officials also note that sidewalks and parking lots will be icy so pedestrians should also take care.