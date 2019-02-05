Alana Lesperance named Manitoba flag bearer for Canada Winter Games

Winnipeg ringette player Alana Lesperance will carry the Manitoba flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

With over 200 athletes from which to choose, Team Manitoba named the University of Manitoba student flag bearer for the province during next Friday’s opening ceremonies in Red Deer, Alta.

“Being selected as the flag bearer for Manitoba is an honour, as our province has so many talented and dedicated athletes. To be able to represent every one of them is a privilege I am very grateful for,” Lesperance said in a media statement.

“I am extremely excited for the Games. I cannot wait to get there and prove that all the hours, the sacrifices and commitment to practices, training and preparation were all worth it.”

Lesperance has played ringette for 15 years and has taken part in five Canadian Ringette Championships. She was selected as a tournament all-star for four consecutive years while helping Manitoba capture two gold medals and a silver at nationals.

“Alana’s determination, leadership and willingness to mentor and support her team solidified her as an excellent representative for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games’ opening ceremonies,” said Team Manitoba Chef de Mission Marcie Halls-Stronciski.

“Our team has been training over the last couple of years for these Games. We’re proud of our herd and are excited to see the results of their hard work and intense preparation.”

Team Manitoba will have a competitor in all 19 sports. The province is sending 208 athletes, 46 coaches, 14 managers and 20 mission staff to the games.

The Canada Winter Games will run from Feb. 15 to March 3 in Red Deer.