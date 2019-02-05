Train accident slowing Charleswood traffic
Police are reportedly on the scene of an accident involving a VIA passenger train.
The accident occurred at Charleswood Road and Wilkes Avenue, and the accident has resulted in a road closure in the area.
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein took to social media to warn Winnipeggers to avoid the scene.
Watch for more details as they become available.
