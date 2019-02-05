Train accident slowing Charleswood traffic

Police are reportedly on the scene of an accident involving a VIA passenger train.

The accident occurred at Charleswood Road and Wilkes Avenue, and the accident has resulted in a road closure in the area.

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein took to social media to warn Winnipeggers to avoid the scene.

TAKE NOTE #Winnipeg – Charleswood road and Wilkes there was an accident involving a VIA passenger train. CN Police on scene, road may be closed for a while. #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/QBtBWvmDAH — Kevin Klein (@KevinKleinwpg) February 5, 2019

