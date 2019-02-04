No injuries or leaks in derailed train near Miniota

CN Rail is calling an incident near Arrow River a ‘minor derailment’.

The railway said Monday there were no leaks, exposures or injuries in the incident, east of Miniota.

The derailment saw a car containing ethylene glycol jump the tracks.

Ethylene glycol is a toxic industrial product, frequently used in antifreeze.

The derailed train is reportedly blocking two crossings, and CN is working to have the situation addressed with the help of local emergency services, they said.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

