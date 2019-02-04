2 men charged after allegedly fleeing scene of a collision in Huntsville: police

Police say two men have been charged following a collision in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Saturday just before 11:30 p.m., two cars collided on Brunel Road.

Police say both vehicles fled the scene, however, officers located the drivers a short time later.

Justin Kirou-Griffiths, 19, from Huntsville, was arrested and charged with failing to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Mark Griffiths, 20, from Orillia, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg, failing to stop after an accident, failing to notify a change of address, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

According to police, both men are scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on March 6.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).