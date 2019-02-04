Police seek public’s help in tracking down alleged voyeur in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man after a woman reported that she spotted a man watching her through the bedroom window of her home early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Hickory Street West in Waterloo at around 2 a.m. after the woman saw the alleged voyeur.

He is being described as six-feet tall, 210 pounds, wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and light-coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6699 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.