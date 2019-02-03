Rookie gets first WHL goal as Rockets beat Blazers in OT

The Kelowna Rockets were able to edge the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

The matchup with their regional rivals was all tied up at 1-1 after 60 minutes.

However, the Blazers’ Connor Zary was sent to the penalty box for interference and the Rockets’ Lassi Thomson was able to take advantage of the power play to score the game winner in over time.

It was an exciting night for Rockets rookie, 15-year-old Trevor Wong, who scored the team’s regulation goal on a power play.

The point was Wong’s first WHL goal in only his fourth game with the Rockets.

He was named the first star of the game for his milestone goal.

With the win, the Rockets snap a two-game winless streak.

The Rockets are back on home ice on Wednesday when they host the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.