Winnipeg police say driver carrying meth, machete sideswipes cruiser

After being confronted by Winnipeg police while sitting in her vehicle, a 28-year-old Winnipeg woman allegedly tried to flee and hit two cars, including a police cruiser, and a tree.

At around 3 a.m. on Feb. 1, police were told a truck was stolen while left running on Corydon Avenue.

On Saturday morning, crews spotted the stolen truck in the area of Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police say the truck was running and the female driver appeared to be hunched over the steering wheel. Officers approached the truck and woke the driver to determine if she needed medical help.

The driver immediately put the vehicle in reverse and smashed into a vehicle parked behind it.

After the collision she sped forward, hitting the side of a police car just before colliding with a nearby tree, police say.

A woman was arrested after a short foot chase close to where the incident occurred.

While searching the vehicle and her person, police found a machete, a knife, a hatchet, and $170 worth of meth.

Courtney Marie Friesen has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, unlawful possession of credit card, and driving without a licence, among other charges.

