Caledon house explosion leaves one person dead

One person is dead following a deadly home explosion in Caledon.

Emergency crews responded just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a house explosion in the area of Maple Grove Road in the neighbourhood of Caledon Village.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one house completely demolished and one deceased person, said OPP media spokesperson Tamera Schubert.

Police said there was a gas leak when emergency crews responded to the scene, though the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Several neighbouring homes also suffered damage — though the full extent of it is unknown.

No further information has been released on injuries.

OPP spokesperson Ian Michel said fire crews have evacuated in the entire street, resulting in 30 to 35 people being forced to leave their homes.

Displaced residents have taken shelter at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant, a local church, and a bus has also been set up as a warming station, Michel said.

OPP said the affected street will likely be closed for several days as the investigation continues.

More to come.