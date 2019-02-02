Man wearing wig, sunglasses and hat takes off shirt, tased twice by Winnipeg police

A man wearing a disguise who stole a car had to be tased several times Thursday before he was caught, say Winnipeg police.

The incident began when a running vehicle was stolen outside of a restaurant on Main Street around 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 31. It’s believed that the thief was wearing a wig, large sunglasses and a hat while driving the stolen vehicle, said police.

Around 12:40 p.m., Winnipeg Police saw the vehicle driving around Salter and Bannerman Avenue. Officers found the vehicle parking behind a home on Lansdowne Avenue.

Police tried to place the man under arrest, but he fought back, they said.

The man was then tased, said police, but it didn’t work and the man then took off his upper clothing.

Officers tased him once again, but he was able to force his way into a nearby home where he tried to hide.

Police followed him inside and were able to take the man into custody after a brief struggle.

Marvin Maric, 39, has been charged with resisting a peace officer, operation of a conveyance while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was also processed for an outstanding warrant of failure to comply with a probation order.

He is in custody.