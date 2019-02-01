Winnipeg committee recommends decommissioning Norwood Pool

A report from The City of Winnipeg recommends the closure and decommissioning of the Norwood pool.

In September, council’s community services and parks committee voted to delay action on the pool, which was previously slated to close due to its age and damage.

Instead, the latest report asks council to budget $150,000 this year to demolish the ageing pool.

Several options were explored to try and save the pool, but city staff deemed none of them to be feasible.

St. Boniface Counilor Matt Allard said on the “Save the Norwood Pool” Facebook group, that he expects to support its closure “with a heavy heart,” unless alternate funding comes forward.

“There is no new plan, and no no money. There still isn’t support in the community for a plan to replace the pool with new neighbourhood amenities. ”

The staff report estimates it would cost between $30,000 and $50,000 to keep repairing the pool’s concrete every year, while further repairs would be needed on its surrounding structures.

Council’s protection, community services and parks committee is slated to debate the pool report on Feb. 6.

Global News has reached out to Coun. Allard and the Save the Norwood pool group for further comment.

