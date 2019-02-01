Hamilton Water dealing with increase of frozen pipe reports

Due to the extreme cold weather, the city of Hamilton has experienced an increased number of residential frozen water pipes.

READ MORE: Hamilton police homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious death’ on east mountain

Within the last 24 hours, Hamilton Water has received close to 100 calls to report frozen pipes, the city says.

All frozen pipes appear to be related to conditions on private property: for example, unheated or uninsulated rooms, garages or crawlspaces within which water lines exist.

It says at the current time there is no risk for frozen services developing on the public portion of the water service.

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged in series of Halloween night crashes

To learn about how to prevent frozen pipes, what to do if your pipes are frozen, and how to report frozen pipes, please click here.

Due to the extreme cold weather, we’re experiencing an increased number of residential frozen water pipes. Within the last 24 hours, we have received close to 100 calls to report frozen pipes. Full info: https://t.co/FjpYU6l97z #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) January 31, 2019