Politics
January 31, 2019 9:19 am

London Convention Centre to ask city hall for $500K of $1.5M upgrade project

By Staff 980 CFPL

The London Convention Centre is 25 years old, and is in need of some upgrades according to an ask that'll be heard at the committee-level next week.

File/980 CFPL
A A

The London Convention Centre is set to make a request from city hall for half a million dollars.

A report headed to Tuesday’s corporate services committee meeting shows officials are asking for money from London’s new hotel tax to help fund the facility’s $1.5-million renovation.

The renovation plans focus on updating the Convention Centre’s second floor this summer.

Story continues below

Officials say there’s general updating that needs to be done for the 25-year-old building, as well as a reconfiguration of the second-floor space and the creation of a signature “wow” space for high impact events.

READ MORE: Historic buildings being demolished; London Convention Centre hopes to expand its location

To stay competitive, a 2012 study suggests creating more “crush space” outside the ballroom, moving second-floor bathrooms, creating more flexible meeting spaces, making the north-entrance more appealing, and adding some sound proofing.

The London Convention Centre already has approval to spend $1 million in capital reserve money on the project, and is looking to the city for the rest of the cash.

The 25-year-old structure on York Street underwent a $5-million renovation that wrapped up back in 2016, which focused on reconfiguring the building’s first floor.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Hall
Funding
LCC
London
London City Hall
London Convention Centre
Ontario
upgrade

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.