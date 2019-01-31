London Convention Centre to ask city hall for $500K of $1.5M upgrade project

The London Convention Centre is set to make a request from city hall for half a million dollars.

A report headed to Tuesday’s corporate services committee meeting shows officials are asking for money from London’s new hotel tax to help fund the facility’s $1.5-million renovation.

The renovation plans focus on updating the Convention Centre’s second floor this summer.

Officials say there’s general updating that needs to be done for the 25-year-old building, as well as a reconfiguration of the second-floor space and the creation of a signature “wow” space for high impact events.

To stay competitive, a 2012 study suggests creating more “crush space” outside the ballroom, moving second-floor bathrooms, creating more flexible meeting spaces, making the north-entrance more appealing, and adding some sound proofing.

The London Convention Centre already has approval to spend $1 million in capital reserve money on the project, and is looking to the city for the rest of the cash.

The 25-year-old structure on York Street underwent a $5-million renovation that wrapped up back in 2016, which focused on reconfiguring the building’s first floor.