Buses cancelled in London, Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford while schools remain open

It’s a snow day of sorts for children across London and the surrounding counties.

All school purpose vehicles in London, as well as Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties are cancelled for the day. The schools themselves remain open, and students are urged to check with their individual schools to see whether exam schedules are being impacted.

The cancellations come as temperatures continue to offer arctic-like conditions across the province. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada said it was -25 C at the London International Airport, feeling like -35 C with windchill. The high Thursday afternoon is -18 C, dropping to a low of -26 overnight.

There’s a few degrees of relief in Friday’s daytime forecast, with a high of -13 C followed by an overnight low of -25 C. Then temperatures start to swing back towards above freezing: Saturday’s high is -1 C, with an overnight low of -4 C, on Sunday there’s a small chance of flurries are temperatures rise up to 6 degrees during the day and hover around the same point overnight.

Monday is even warmer, with a daytime high of 8 C.

Middlesex-London Health Unit’s cold weather alert remains in place Thursday morning. The city has 24/7 emergency shelters and drop in centres providing warmth to those who need it.