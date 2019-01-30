Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Winnipegger, add quarterback and receiver

You can scratch yet another potential free agent off the Winnipeg Blue Bombers long list of players whose contract is set to expire next month.

Winnipeg’s Thomas Miles is the latest player to re-up with the club after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The Bombers also announced they’ve signed quarterback Bryan Schor and receiver Garrett Johnson.

Miles, 26, is a former member of the Manitoba Bisons. The linebacker joined the Bombers as a free agent in 2017 and has appeared in all 36 regular season games since his arrival.

He’s been used mainly on special teams where he wracked up 12 special teams tackles last season. He also had four defensive tackles in 2018.

Miles has played five seasons in the CFL, including his first three with the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos drafted him 33rd overall in the 2014 CFL Draft. In five seasons Miles has recorded 67 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble while appearing in 76 career games.

Schor, 23, set several school records while with the James Madison Dukes. In 2017 Schor threw for 3,222 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in just 15 games. He’s the fourth quarterback the Bombers have under contract for next season.

Johnson, 23, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent after four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats. He had three catches for nine yards in the pre-season with the Bears before getting released.

CFL free agency begins Feb. 12 and the Bombers still have 17 players left on expiring contracts.

