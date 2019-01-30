Man charged in connection with break-in investigation in Collingwood
A man has been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in Collingwood, police say.
According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Jan. 18, just after 1 a.m., the Centennial Aquatic Centre on Third Street was broken into.
Police say the centre’s front sliding door window was damaged and a small amount of cash was taken.
Mark West, 33, of Collingwood, was arrested and charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Feb. 26.
