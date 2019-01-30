Laval police looking for sexual abuse suspect pretending to work for a CLSC

Laval police are asking people for help in identifying a suspect in sexual abuse investigation.

The incident happened in a home in Chomedey in Dec. 6.

According to police, a man showed up at the victim’s door and identified himself as a CLSC nurse.

Because the victim was expecting someone, she let him in. He then exposed himself to her, police say. She immediately pushed him aside and kicked him out of the house, police say.

Officers say the man simply walked away. However, he showed up again at the victim’s home on Dec. 14, police say. This time around, when she opened the door, police say the victim recognized the man and shut the door.

Police say the CLSC confirmed the suspect is not an employee. The man is described as dark-skinned, aged between 25 and 30 years old. He measured around 170 cm and is of medium build. He was wearing a dark coat with a fur hood and a red backpack.

If you have information, call Ligne-Info at 450-662-INFO (4636), or 911, and mention file number LVL 181206 097.