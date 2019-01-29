Magic Bird Fried Chicken rules the roost at Winnipeg’s Fried Chicken Fest

The winner of Winnipeg’s coveted Fried Chicken Festival has been crowned.
The Cone Ranger from Magic Bird Fried Chicken took home the top prize, with the most online votes.
The top dog of 2019 was loaded with pimento macaroni and cheese, fried chicken bites, and fried chicken skin all wrapped in a waffle cone.
Restaurants Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery and Khao Restaurant placed second and third, respectively.
