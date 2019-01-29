Magic Bird Fried Chicken rules the roost at Winnipeg’s Fried Chicken Fest

View this post on Instagram

The results are in! Fried chicken lovers, you did us proud this past week. Congratulations to Magic Bird Fried Chicken our 2019 winner of Fried Chicken Fest! Clearly, the Cone Ranger rode into town and stole the hearts and tastebuds of foodies throughout Winnipeg and the surrounding area. Honourable mentions to Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery and Khao Restaurant who placed second and third respectively. What a stellar time this food festival has been. Can't wait to do it again next year!