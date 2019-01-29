Scott Thompson: Will China now bully U.S. like it has Canada?

The U.S. has announced an array of charges against Huawei and a plan to extradite CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the founding father’s daughter.

The charges, dating back to 2007 — well before Donald Trump — include everything from corporate bank fraud to stealing other tech company secrets. They do not paint a very nice picture of the Chinese tech giant.

Especially considering Huawei is trying to gain world trust to supply countries with their next generation 5G internet infrastructure.

Many allies have spoken out against the Huawei 5G network because the Communist Party of China has full control and access to all of its businesses and industry.

Considering the ongoing threats China has made to Canada, including retaliation if we ban Huawei’s technology, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out now that the U.S. has requested extradition for trial.

With the Huawei CFO leaving the confines of one of her family’s spacious Vancouver mansions and off to a U.S. court, perhaps China will now stop scooping Canadians off their streets for interrogation, imprisonment or even death.

We’ll see if China bullies the U.S. the way it has Canada.

It makes Trump look like a choirboy.

At least now we know who and what we are dealing with, in case we forgot.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​