Canada
January 28, 2019 9:15 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after snowmobile collision in Clearview Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Nick Westoll / Global News
A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a snowmobile collision in Clearview Township, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Friday at around 9 p.m., officers say a 27-year-old man was driving a snowmobile on private property when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

Officers say the man was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and weather conditions were factors in the incident.

