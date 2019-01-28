Man suffers life-threatening injuries after snowmobile collision in Clearview Township
A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a snowmobile collision in Clearview Township, police say.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Friday at around 9 p.m., officers say a 27-year-old man was driving a snowmobile on private property when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.
Officers say the man was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police believe speed and weather conditions were factors in the incident.
