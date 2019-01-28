Norfolk county boy dials 911 after mother goes into labour

After weeks of sharing stories of people calling 911 for the wrong reasons, Norfolk OPP are sharing the story of a young boy who dialled the emergency number to help his mother.

READ MORE: 911 called after disagreement over house rules: Norfolk County OPP

A seven-year-old in Norfolk County called 911 Friday morning looking for help after his mother went into labour.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and quickly transferred the woman to a local hospital.

The young boy recognized his mother needed medical help and acted quickly, officers said.

WATCH: Calgary woman claims her 911 call was placed on hold, officials call it misunderstanding

Over the past few months, OPP have highlighted improper uses of 911, like when a child called after receiving snow pants for Christmas.