Canada
January 28, 2019 8:17 am
Updated: January 28, 2019 8:19 am

Norfolk county boy dials 911 after mother goes into labour

By Staff 980 CFPL

Norfolk County OPP say the boy dialed 911 after his mother went into labour

Kativ / Getty Images
A A

After weeks of sharing stories of people calling 911 for the wrong reasons, Norfolk OPP are sharing the story of a young boy who dialled the emergency number to help his mother.

READ MORE: 911 called after disagreement over house rules: Norfolk County OPP

A seven-year-old in Norfolk County called 911 Friday morning looking for help after his mother went into labour.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and quickly transferred the woman to a local hospital.

The young boy recognized his mother needed medical help and acted quickly, officers said.

WATCH: Calgary woman claims her 911 call was placed on hold, officials call it misunderstanding

Over the past few months, OPP have highlighted improper uses of 911, like when a child called after receiving snow pants for Christmas.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
7-year-old boy
911
Labour
Ldnont
London Ontario
mother goes into labour
Norfolk County
Norfolk county boy dials 911 after mother goes into labour
Norfolk County OPP
OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.