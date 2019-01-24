Charges laid in southwest London home invasion-style robbery: police

Two London men and one St. Thomas man are facing several charges in connection with a home invasion-style robbery in southwest London on Wednesday.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Officers were called to a home on Upper Canada Crossing in Talbot Village, southeast of Colonel Talbot and Southdale roads, around 1:15 p.m. for reports two men had forced their way into a home. One of them was in possession of a gun, police said.

According to police, multiple items were taken from the home and the suspects fled northbound in a vehicle upon police arrival.

In a statement, police said they followed the vehicle and activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle continued driving and struck a cruiser at an intersection in Byron, police said.

After further pursuit, police said the three suspects fled the vehicle on foot after stopping near Wonderland Road and Proudfoot Lane. They were arrested soon after.

A replica firearm was seized, as was property reported stolen from the home, police said. No injuries were reported.

Two London men, ages 33 and 36, and a 43-year-old St. Thomas man have all been charged with armed robbery, in addition to other offences, police said Thursday.

The 36-year-old Londoner faces charges including two counts of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.