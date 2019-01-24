MPPs take Ford Tories to task over delays in Masonville P.S. funding

The effects of a funding freeze for improvements at a local elementary school were front and centre at Queen’s Park Wednesday, as local New Democrat MPPs chided the government for the delay.

Masonville Public School has about 600 students, but was originally built for 230. In order to accommodate its growing population, the school has 14 portables on the property on Hillview Boulevard in the city’s north end.

After years of waiting, the elementary school was tapped for $5.9 million in funding to bankroll a much-needed expansion. Then, this past July, after the provincial election, the new Progressive Conservative government cancelled the $100 million repair fund set up by the previous Liberal regime as it looked to scrap the cap and trade program that would supply it with revenue.

As a result, Masonville P.S. and many other schools across Ontario were left with no timeline for when their upgrades would take place.

The school has been making do, but on Monday when frigid temperatures blasted the region and prompted an extreme cold weather warning from Environment Canada, electricity in nine of its portables was offline.

As a result, staff shipped about 200 students inside to the already cramped main building for the day.

“The parents were distressed, but ultimately they were quite supportive of the administration and the staff at Masonville Public School, who are phenomenal and quite frankly doing the best they can in a bad situation,” Terence Kernaghan, NDP MPP for London North Centre, told 980 CFPL.

“Right now, a school with 14 portables really should raise some eyebrows.”

Kernaghan and his local NDP colleagues brought the case forward during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“Teresa Armstrong, Peggy Sattler and myself stood and questioned this government on their decision to withhold that funding, to delay that funding,” he said, noting the Official Opposition New Democrats have been quite upset with the funding call.

“Right now they’re playing politics with our kids.”

Not knowing how long the province plans to continue the cash freeze after relief was on the horizon is infuriating, Kernaghan said.

“This is a process that’s taken years. The community has been waiting for such a long time and unfortunately Ford has decided to stop that funding for now.”

Kernaghan said he believes this issue will be addressed at the Thames Valley District School Board’s next school council meeting and that school board trustees have been invited.

“The board is in the scenario where they’re having to apply band-aid solutions because of the crumbling state of our schools,” he said. “Right now there’s a $16 billion backlog of repairs in our schools and it certainly didn’t happen overnight.”

The Thames Valley District School Board and Ministry of Education have not responded to 980 CFPL’s request for comment.