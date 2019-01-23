Late night TV host “racks” up jokes on Moose Jaw’s feud with Norway

Canada’s growing feud with Norway over the title of world’s largest moose has made international headlines.

Now, an American funny man is weighing in on the debate. Late Show host Stephen Colbert poked fun at the feud in his recurring segment “meanwhile”, saying it all started when Norway crushed Canada in Olympic curling.

“Norway’s got the T-1000 terminator moose, Canada has a paper mache dog from an abandoned theme park,” Colbert joked.

But the jokes didn’t stop there.

Colbert said if Moose Jaw is going to give Mac the Moose a bigger rack, the city needs to clarify they mean antlers.

In a press conference on Monday, Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie said that they will be adding a ‘bigger rack’ to Mac the Moose to reclaim the titles as the world’s largest moose.

“For 35 years the world’s tallest moose statue has been in the world’s most Canadian city,” Colbert added.

Tourism Moose Jaw said the effort to reinstate Mac as the largest moose statue in the world would not involve tax dollars. Instead, it would be funded by donations.