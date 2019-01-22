Police hunting for Manitoba Avenue firebug

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious person connected to a Jan. 4 fire on Manitoba Avenue.

The fire, which severely burned three houses, resulted in two families being displaced and a whopping $580,000 in damages.

Police said they believe the fire is suspicious in nature and are looking for a man who witnesses described as wearing a black baseball cap, a white hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the fire or the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

