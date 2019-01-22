Federal government invests in Hamilton project to provide safe, affordable housing for women

An affordable housing project in Hamilton geared towards women has received a major funding boost.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi has announced more than $10 million in federal funding, or roughly half the cost, for the YWCA’s planned six-storey, 50-unit complex on Ottawa Street.

I'm very happy to announce that @YWCA_Hamilton Ottawa Street Redevelopment will receive over $10.08M from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. This will provide safe and affordable homes for up to 50 vulnerable women and their children. #HamOnt

YWCA CEO Denise Christopherson says the complex will provide safe and affordable housing for women and women-led families and 15 units will be devoted to women with developmental disabilities.

"The new YWCA will be a pillar in this neighbourhood. It will serve as a place of real belonging."

Christopherson adds it will be the city’s first women-only space for housing and with more than 6,000 people on a waiting list for housing in Hamilton, she’s looking forward to the organization making “a small dent in that gap.”

The province has also invested in the $22 million project, while the city has provided support through the waiving of $1.5 million in development charges.

Congrats @YWCA_Hamilton team & @DeniseChrisYW for your ongoing leadership providing essential supports and affordable, safe & dignified housing to women in our city. The Ottawa St site will be a leading model allowing women residents to thrive, not simply survive.

Tassi says the federal money is through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Christopherson notes that two stories within the building will be set aside to offer programs and services to both tenants and members of the community.

Construction is expected to begin this spring and the project is scheduled for completion in 2020.