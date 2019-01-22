Politics
January 22, 2019 12:06 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 12:08 pm

Federal government invests in Hamilton project to provide safe, affordable housing for women

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Construction will soon begin on 50 units of safe and affordable housing for women, following a federal investment in YWCA Hamilton.

Filomena Tassi
A A

An affordable housing project in Hamilton geared towards women has received a major funding boost.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi has announced more than $10 million in federal funding, or roughly half the cost, for the YWCA’s planned six-storey, 50-unit complex on Ottawa Street.

YWCA CEO Denise Christopherson says the complex will provide safe and affordable housing for women and women-led families and 15 units will be devoted to women with developmental disabilities.

Christopherson adds it will be the city’s first women-only space for housing and with more than 6,000 people on a waiting list for housing in Hamilton, she’s looking forward to the organization making “a small dent in that gap.”

READ MORE: Efforts to upgrade Hamilton’s social housing stock suffer a setback

The province has also invested in the $22 million project, while the city has provided support through the waiving of $1.5 million in development charges.

Tassi says the federal money is through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

READ MORE: Vital Signs highlights progress, but also troubling disparities in Hamilton

Christopherson notes that two stories within the building will be set aside to offer programs and services to both tenants and members of the community.

Construction is expected to begin this spring and the project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crown Point Neighbourhood
Filomena Tassi
Hamilton affordable housing
Hamilton housing crisis
Hamilton Ottawa Street
YWCA
YWCA Denise Christopherson
YWCA Hamilton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.