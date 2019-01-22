Canada
January 22, 2019 11:07 am

Driver involved in single-vehicle crash over weekend in Toronto dies

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash in Leaside early Saturday.

Dave Kotyk / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a 20-year-old driver has died from the injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Toronto over the weekend.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for reports that a car had crashed in the area of Laird and Millwood drives.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, mounted a curb and struck a railway bridge support, police said.

READ MORE: 2 seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Leaside

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. A passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver died from his injuries on Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash-camera footage to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Driver Dies
Laird Drive
Leaside Crash
Leaside Fatal Crash
Millwood Drive
Single Vehicle Crash
Toronto crash
Toronto Fatal Crash
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.