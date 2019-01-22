Driver involved in single-vehicle crash over weekend in Toronto dies

Toronto police say a 20-year-old driver has died from the injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Toronto over the weekend.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for reports that a car had crashed in the area of Laird and Millwood drives.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, mounted a curb and struck a railway bridge support, police said.

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. A passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver died from his injuries on Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash-camera footage to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.