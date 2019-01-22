Homelessness in Toronto should be declared a state of emergency, housing advocates say

Housing advocates in Toronto are urging city officials to declare homelessness a state of emergency following the deaths of four people so far this year.

In a joint letter to Toronto’s planning and housing committee, councillors Kristyn Wong-Tam and Gord Perks said the deaths can be attributed to the severe lack of affordable housing, insufficient supportive and transitional housing and mental health services, and shelter overcrowding.

“Toronto’s housing crisis is so dire, that disaster relief structures being put into use are not enough and we require an emergency response from all levels of government,” the letter stated.

Advocates have scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning at Toronto city hall to urge officials to push forward with a coordinated response to combat homelessness.

The call to action comes as Toronto deals with an extreme cold weather snap that has plunged the city into a deep freeze for the past several days.

Earlier this month, city officials issued eviction notices to people living in areas under the Gardiner Expressway, citing safety concerns. However, some people have said that even though they are being told to pack up their tents and leave, others plan on returning.

Last week, housing advocates staged a rally at a downtown alleyway where a 58-year-old woman was fatally struck by a garbage truck. It was believed she was sleeping under a blanket near a steam grate when the vehicle reversed and hit her.

The group demanded 2,000 new shelter beds in 2019, noting the city’s plans for the creation of 1,000 new shelter beds by 2020 is not sufficient.

“We are facing a homelessness crisis that requires a co-ordinated emergency intergovernmental human rights based response,” said the letter to the planning and housing committee.

“It is imperative that we, as a Municipal government, declare that homelessness is a humanitarian crisis, which we do not possess the resources to manage alone in Toronto.”

The letter also calls for support from the provincial government under the Emergency Response and Civil Protection Act and an application to federal ministries to create an intergovernmental table to address housing and homelessness in Toronto.

