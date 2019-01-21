Razzie nominations 2019: ‘Gotti,’ Johnny Depp among nominees
It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the worst movies of the year.
The Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies) announced their nominees on the eve of the Oscar nominations.
John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic Gotti received six nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards, while U.S. President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.
On Monday, Gotti joined the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders in earning six nominations.
Nominated for worst picture are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.
Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump in Death of a Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.
The 2019 Razzie Award nominations were announced Sunday by video on the Razzie Award YouTube channel.
The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.
See the full list of nominations below.
WORST PICTURE
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
WORST DIRECTOR
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester
WORST ACTRESS
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
WORST ACTOR
Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs
Joel McHale, Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SCREENPLAY
Death of a Nation
Fifty Shades Freed
Gotti
Happytime Murders
Winchester
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (ripoff of Jaws)
Robin Hood
WORST SCREEN COMBO
“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” Happytime Murders
“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes
“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson
“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting Battlefield Earth-type reviews!),” Gotti
“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
—With files from the Associated Press
