Razzie nominations 2019: ‘Gotti,’ Johnny Depp among nominees

It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the worst movies of the year.

The Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies) announced their nominees on the eve of the Oscar nominations.

John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic Gotti received six nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards, while U.S. President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

On Monday, Gotti joined the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders in earning six nominations.

Nominated for worst picture are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.

Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump in Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress. The 2019 Razzie Award nominations were announced Sunday by video on the Razzie Award YouTube channel. The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards. See the full list of nominations below. WORST PICTURE

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester WORST DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly, Gotti

James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson, Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester WORST ACTRESS

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper WORST ACTOR

Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood

Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs

Joel McHale, Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston, Gotti

Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man

Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9 WORST SCREENPLAY

Death of a Nation

Fifty Shades Freed

Gotti

Happytime Murders

Winchester WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (ripoff of Jaws)

Robin Hood WORST SCREEN COMBO

“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” Happytime Murders

“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes

“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson

“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting Battlefield Earth-type reviews!),” Gotti

"Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness," Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9