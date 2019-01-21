Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Tiny Township: OPP

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a structure fire in Tiny Township, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Monday just before 11 a.m., officers were called to a structure fire on Doan Avenue.

Officers say a single-level brick bungalow with an attached double-car garage has been engulfed in flames.

Police say Tiny Township Fire Service is currently working to extinguish the blaze.

Officers say the County of Simcoe Paramedic Service has also attended the scene to support firefighters.

According to police, an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by the Township of Tiny Fire Service, and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been contacted.