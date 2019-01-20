Distillery aims to take its award-winning vodka to national stage

Located just south of Blaine Lake on Highway 12, Radouga Distilleries is the largest micro distillery in the province, specializing in vodka and liqueurs.

With operations having kicked off in 2014, CEO Paul Riben says he began brewing Apple Pie Liqueur in a garage. In 2019, they are in the process of expanding their staff and operations building — from 6,000 to 50,000 square feet.

“We are going to be going national this year. It allows us to go up to 200,000 litres [of production per day],” Riben said. “Anything after that, then we would become a national company.”

Their regular vodka has won over a dozen awards on the international stage.

“We have won 13 awards for our Provincial Vodka,” said operations manager Lawrence Eberle. “We won gold in New York (2015) in the International Wine and Spirits competition, and just last year, in 2018, we won the Consumer Choice Award as well as the Platinum Medal from the [California] Sip Awards.”

Currently, they distribute to and have representatives in western Canada, California, Florida and Asia. With the new facility and greater volume of production, up to 180 million litres per day, they aim to expand even further.

“We are launching to three new states in the coming year, including Tennessee, Michigan and possibly New York,” Riben added.

Being environmentally-friendly is key to Riben. He says they meet or exceed all environmental rules, in the building and the new one.

“With the development for our new facility here, we are trying to be as green working environment as possible,” Riben said. “Everything we have here right now we met back in 2018.”

Employees are extremely thankful for the support from across Saskatchewan.

“We just want to thank the people of Saskatchewan who have wholly embraced our product and we look forward to supporting them in the future,” said Eberle.

Gin and whiskey products will also be added to the inventory in the near future.