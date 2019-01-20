Pence says Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of shutdown compromise is ‘disappointing’

Vice-President Mike Pence says it was “disappointing” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump’s Saturday proposal to trade temporary protections for some immigrants for billions in funding for his border wall before he’d even delivered his speech.

She made clear the plan was a nonstarter in the House after details were reported.

But Pence says in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” that he’s still optimistic the plan will gain traction after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brings it to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Pence says Trump “set the table for a deal that will address the crisis on our border, secure our border and give us a pathway” to reopen the government.

Democrats say they support border security but reject a wall.